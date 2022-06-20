News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Armed Forces Day in Cromer cancelled after Jubilee efforts

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:39 AM June 20, 2022
Some of the Royal British Legion Standard Bearers on parade at Cromer Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture

Royal British Legion standard bearers on parade at a previous Cromer Armed Forces Day. - Credit: David Pritchard

The largest Armed Forces Day commemoration in Norfolk has been cancelled for 2022.

David Phillip-Pritchard, secretary of the Cromer and district branch of the Royal British Legion, said organisers had opted not go ahead with this year's event due to "exhaustion" following the town's platinum jubilee events, which included a Spitfire flypast. 

He said: "Each year the Cromer branch of the Royal British Legion organises the largest and most successful Armed Forces Day in Norfolk.

"Due to the demand from exhibitors and the increase in numbers, the event has needed to move to larger premises to hold the event.

"However, the branch officers take the health and well-being of their members seriously and considering that the pressure of organising the annual event would not be beneficial to the event organiser, it was agreed that cancellation was the only option."

The next Armed Forces Day event in Cromer will take place on June 24, 2023.

Exhibitors who wish to discuss the cancellation can contact Mr Phillip-Pritchard on 01263 511270.

