Town prepares for return of Armed Forces Day

Bethan Pritchard on the Kawasaki 900 owned by Duncan Scott (pictured) of the Royal British Legion Motorcycle Riders Club at Cromer Armed Forces Day in 2019. The event is finally set to return to the town. - Credit: David Pritchard

Models and dioramas depicting scenes from Britain's military history will go on show at an Armed Forces Day event in Cromer.

David Pritchard, Poppy Appeal organiser from Cromer, said he was delighted the commemoration would return to the town on June 25, after two years of Covid cancellations.

He said: "This popular even is an opportunity to not just showcase the military of today but also the cadet forces who may make up the future and to also acknowledge the past."

Models and dioramas by Nigel Pearce will go on show as part of Cromer's Armed Forces Day commemoration in 2022. - Credit: David Pritchard

Cromer Parish Hall in Church Street will be decorated with flags from the armed forces and the Commonwealth for the event, and there will also be a Cromer Royal British Legion raffle and a DVD stall.

Dioramas - many made by Nigel Pearce and David Russell - will go on show.

Mr Pritchard added: "If anyone has a collection of military related items they would like to exhibit or you represent a military organisation and would like to book a free table, please contact the organiser on 01263 5112170."