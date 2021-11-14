Pupils plant hedgerows in push for greener future

Vicki Bumphrey, left, and Cromer Academy students in the school's Eco Club, who took part in planting hedgerows at the school. - Credit: Supplied by NNDC

Students from Cromer Academy’s Eco Club have planted 1,300 trees on the school's field to create new hedgerows.

North Norfolk District Council's countryside rangers and climate and environment team helped to plant the "wild native hedge mix" of hawthorn and blackthorn, hazel, dogrose and dogwood, which was part of the council's 110,000 trees project.

The school is working towards achieving an Green Flag Award eco-school status, focusing on marine conservation, school grounds and waste.

Vicki Bumphrey, who led the tree planting, said: "We are very grateful to North Norfolk District Council for this venture and our pupils planted the trees with a huge sense of pride.

"They are thrilled to do more for our community and the tree planting marks a special move forwards for our eco status."

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, added: "Thank you to Cromer Academy for the important work they’ve been doing in teaching the next generations the importance of biodiversity and environmental awareness; every tree in the ground makes a significant difference.

"Tree planting not only benefits us as a great outside activity, but it has great benefits for our local environment and natural habitats."

The 110,000 Trees project, announced in 2019, aims to see one tree planted for every north Norfolk resident.

Individual planters, landowners and community groups can take part, and trees can be collected for free at a giveaway event at Holt Country Park on Saturday, November 27. Trees on offer will include spindle, hazel, rowan and crab apple.

Mr Lloyd added: "Our project is open to everyone in north Norfolk, and we’re happy to help you in your community or to welcome you to our tree plantings.”

Earlier this year, the school bought a plastic granulator which can be used in recycling plastic, as part of its push to become a plastic free environment.