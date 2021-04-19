News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Cromer captured in stunning detail by academy students

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:10 PM April 19, 2021   
A photo by Thomas Woods, Year 7, which won first place in a Cromer Academy photography competition. 

A photo by Thomas Woods, Year 7, which won first place in a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Thomas Woods

The changing landscapes and natural environment around Cromer were captured in stunning detail in an academy's photography competition.

Entries were taken by students of Cromer Academy across all year levels while they were taking their daily exercise on walks around their area during lockdown. 

Georgina Harrod, the school's photography teacher, said: "We had over 150 entries to our lockdown walk competition and I thoroughly enjoyed looking at all the entities upon receiving them. 


"As the school's photography teacher, I was incredibly impressed at the range of entries which demonstrated the creativity and determination shown by our pupils at Cromer Academy."


Winners included third-placed Year 7 student Molly-May Cocker, who produced an abstract take on her local landscape.

You may also want to watch:

Jenna-Rose Newman from Year 11 came in close second, demonstrating unusual composition and photography skills she learnt during her GCSE.


The overall winner was Year 7 student Thomas Woods, who took full advantage of a dramatic change in weather to capture a snowy, yet serene photograph of Comer.

A photo by Ruby Cockaday, Year 8, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. 

A photo by Ruby Cockaday, Year 8, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Ruby Cockaday

A photo by Sienna Dickens, Year 7, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. 

A photo by Sienna Dickens, Year 7, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Sienna Dickens

A photo by Taylor Ramm, Year 7, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. 

A photo by Taylor Ramm, Year 7, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Taylor Ramm

A photo by Will Wright, Year 11, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. 

A photo by Will Wright, Year 11, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Will Wright

 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Sore heads this morning’ - North Norfolk pubs enjoy first Saturday back
  2. 2 'A fantastic success story' - Men's Shed celebrates new premises
  3. 3 Campaigner 'more convinced than ever' about new light rail link
  1. 4 Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project
  2. 5 Happy birthday, Arthur! 100 up for Second World War naval hero
  3. 6 Influencer loses one-of-a-kind wedding ring at coast
  4. 7 WATCH: Delighted Delia Smith leads Canaries fans in Emi Buendia sing song
  5. 8 Hospital to close with loss of 120 jobs
  6. 9 County council election 2021: Who is standing in north Norfolk?
  7. 10 Norfolk attractions enjoy 'amazing' Saturday as visitors flood back
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Undated handout photo issued by the Marine Conservation Society of a sea sponge identified off the l

Sea sponge given name with a Norfolk twist

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer could be used as a park-and-ride site.

Park-and-ride scheme plan for busy seaside towns

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jessie Petrie, general manager of the King's Head pub in Letheringsett,

Food and Drink

'The British are very hardy' - North Norfolk's hospitality sector reopens

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Taxi driver beaten up in case of mistaken identity

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus