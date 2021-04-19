Cromer captured in stunning detail by academy students

Gallery

Published: 3:10 PM April 19, 2021

A photo by Thomas Woods, Year 7, which won first place in a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Thomas Woods

The changing landscapes and natural environment around Cromer were captured in stunning detail in an academy's photography competition.

Entries were taken by students of Cromer Academy across all year levels while they were taking their daily exercise on walks around their area during lockdown.

Georgina Harrod, the school's photography teacher, said: "We had over 150 entries to our lockdown walk competition and I thoroughly enjoyed looking at all the entities upon receiving them.





"As the school's photography teacher, I was incredibly impressed at the range of entries which demonstrated the creativity and determination shown by our pupils at Cromer Academy."





Winners included third-placed Year 7 student Molly-May Cocker, who produced an abstract take on her local landscape.

Jenna-Rose Newman from Year 11 came in close second, demonstrating unusual composition and photography skills she learnt during her GCSE.





The overall winner was Year 7 student Thomas Woods, who took full advantage of a dramatic change in weather to capture a snowy, yet serene photograph of Comer.

A photo by Ruby Cockaday, Year 8, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Ruby Cockaday

A photo by Sienna Dickens, Year 7, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Sienna Dickens

A photo by Taylor Ramm, Year 7, taken for a Cromer Academy photography competition. - Credit: Taylor Ramm