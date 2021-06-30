Cromer Academy launches bid to become eco-school

Published: 10:38 AM June 30, 2021

Year nine pupils Ava Mudowney, Evie Archer and Tommy Smith use Cromer Academy's new plastic granulator and sheet press. - Credit: Cromer Academy

A North Norfolk school has started its bid to become an eco-school by launching a host of new projects including investing in a plastic granulator.

As part of the initiative students at Cromer Academy will be encouraged to get involved with planning and taking part in beach cleans, planting trees and making full use of the school's new plastic granulator.

Dylan Goodwin, a year nine student at Cromer Academy uses the school's new plastic granulator and sheet press. - Credit: Cromer Academy

The academy also hopes to become a plastic-free environment, with students actively encouraged to think about their environmental footprint and consumption of single-use plastic.

Evie Archer and Dylan Goodwin use Cromer Academy's new plastic granulator and sheet press. - Credit: Cromer Academy

Isabel England, a year seven student, said: "It’s really important that we do our bit to help the planet because not everyone is doing that.

"If our community can inspire more people to do this we will be able to make a huge difference and really help in the future.

"We are the next generation therefore we are the ones who need to make a difference."