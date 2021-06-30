News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Cromer Academy launches bid to become eco-school

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 10:38 AM June 30, 2021   
Year nine pupils Ava Mudowney, Evie Archer and Tommy Smith use Cromer Academy's new plastic granulator and sheet press.

A North Norfolk school has started its bid to become an eco-school by launching a host of new projects including investing in a plastic granulator.

As part of the initiative students at Cromer Academy will be encouraged to get involved with planning and taking part in beach cleans, planting trees and making full use of the school's new plastic granulator.

Dylan Goodwin, a year nine sutdent at Cromer Academy uses the school's new plastic granulator and sheet press.

The academy also hopes to become a plastic-free environment, with students actively encouraged to think about their environmental footprint and consumption of single-use plastic.

Evie Archer and Dylan Goodwin use Cromer Academy's new plastic granulator and sheet press.

Isabel England, a year seven student, said: "It’s really important that we do our bit to help the planet because not everyone is doing that.

"If our community can inspire more people to do this we will be able to make a huge difference and really help in the future.

"We are the next generation therefore we are the ones who need to make a difference."

