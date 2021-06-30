Cromer Academy launches bid to become eco-school
- Credit: Cromer Academy
A North Norfolk school has started its bid to become an eco-school by launching a host of new projects including investing in a plastic granulator.
As part of the initiative students at Cromer Academy will be encouraged to get involved with planning and taking part in beach cleans, planting trees and making full use of the school's new plastic granulator.
The academy also hopes to become a plastic-free environment, with students actively encouraged to think about their environmental footprint and consumption of single-use plastic.
Isabel England, a year seven student, said: "It’s really important that we do our bit to help the planet because not everyone is doing that.
"If our community can inspire more people to do this we will be able to make a huge difference and really help in the future.
You may also want to watch:
"We are the next generation therefore we are the ones who need to make a difference."
Most Read
- 1 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
- 2 Village pub reopens after nine years
- 3 Is Wetherspoons' seven-year quest to build in town over?
- 4 Holt Sunday market to take place with record number of traders
- 5 Sheringham cyclist owes life to East Anglian Air Ambulance after collision
- 6 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
- 7 Former public toilets could become 'healthy food cafe'
- 8 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
- 9 Line-up for this year's Holt Festival announced
- 10 Tourists - a blessing or a curse? My tips for north Norfolk visitors