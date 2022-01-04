Wheelie bins set on fire in north Norfolk

Wheelie bins have been set on fire during a spate of incidents in north Norfolk. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Police are appealing for witnesses after two wheelie bins were set alight between 12:50am and 1:30am on Monday, January 3, on McDonald Road in Cromer.

Cromer Fire Service has also reported similar incidents throughout December.

1/2 Police are appealing for witnesses or information after two wheelie bins were set alight between 12:50am and 01:30am yesterday 3 January 2021 on McDonald Road in Cromer. — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) January 4, 2022

In a tweet, North Norfolk Police wrote: “If you are the victim of a wheelie bin fire, please report this to Cromer Police.

“Anyone with CCTV footage or information should contact PC Joey Mezzetti Norfolk Police on 101.”

