Wheelie bins set on fire in north Norfolk
Published: 1:57 PM January 4, 2022
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016
Wheelie bins have been set on fire during a spate of incidents in north Norfolk.
Police are appealing for witnesses after two wheelie bins were set alight between 12:50am and 1:30am on Monday, January 3, on McDonald Road in Cromer.
Cromer Fire Service has also reported similar incidents throughout December.
In a tweet, North Norfolk Police wrote: “If you are the victim of a wheelie bin fire, please report this to Cromer Police.
“Anyone with CCTV footage or information should contact PC Joey Mezzetti Norfolk Police on 101.”
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.