Wheelie bins set on fire in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:57 PM January 4, 2022
Wheelie bins have been set on fire during a spate of incidents in north Norfolk.   - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Wheelie bins have been set on fire during a spate of incidents in north Norfolk.  

Police are appealing for witnesses after two wheelie bins were set alight between 12:50am and 1:30am on Monday, January 3, on McDonald Road in Cromer. 

Cromer Fire Service has also reported similar incidents throughout December.  

In a tweet, North Norfolk Police wrote: “If you are the victim of a wheelie bin fire, please report this to Cromer Police.  

“Anyone with CCTV footage or information should contact PC Joey Mezzetti Norfolk Police on 101.” 

