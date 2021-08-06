Wanted man arrested on north Norfolk coast

Published: 4:48 PM August 6, 2021

Danny Williams, of Swaffham, was arrested in the Bacton area on Friday morning. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A wanted man has been arrested in a village on the north Norfolk coast.

Danny Williams of Orchard Place, Swaffham, had been wanted on recall to prison, after allegedly breaching the terms of his licence.

The 27-year-old was arrested in the Bacton area the morning of Friday August 6 and has been taken into custody.

Williams had been described as white, of slim build, around 6ft and with mousy brown wavy short hair.

He had been known to frequent Norwich, Attleborough, Kings Lynn, Bungay and Diss.



