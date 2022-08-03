More than 80 tyres fly tipped in north Norfolk

More than 80 tyres were fly tipped down off New Road, Skeyton. - Credit: NNDC

More than 80 tyres were fly tipped on a rural road in Skeyton.

North Norfolk District Council has appealed for witnesses following the dumping off New Road, between Aylsham and North Walsham. The incident was reported on August 1.

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's environment portfolio holder, said: "It’s extremely disappointing to see waste disposed of like this, ruining our countryside and potentially creating hazards on our roads.

More than 80 tyres were fly tipped down off New Road, Skeyton. - Credit: NNDC

"We hope that anyone who has any information surrounding this incident will come forward and help us catch the person, or people, responsible."

Fly tipping is a criminal offence and is punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12-months’ imprisonment if convicted by a magistrates’ court.

If convicted in a crown court, the offence can carry an unlimited fine and up to five years’ imprisonment.

Anyone with information can report it by calling 01263 516085 or emailing ep@north-norfolk.gov.uk.