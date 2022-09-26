Tyre fly-tipping reported across north Norfolk
- Credit: Supplied by Tim Adams
Tyres have been dumped in several recent fly-tipping incidents across north Norfolk.
And the North Norfolk District Council area has seen a jump in the number of tyres being dumped - on both public and private land - compared with last year.
Around 20 tyres and other bagged waste was left at Dick Buck's Burrow, a Woodland Trust wood just outside Cromer, off Hall Road.
Tim Adams, North Norfolk District Council leader, said it was not known when this waste was dumped.
He said: "Whilst unlikely we will find any information on this occasion, we would always urge anyone with any information on this fly tipping incident or others to let us know."
Mr Adams said there had also been a recent flytip of tyres at Skeyton, and several large tyres have also been left by the junction of Worstead Road and Yarmouth Road, near Dilham.
There have also been reports of dozens of tyres left next to the road left by the side of Scottow Road, between Scottow and Buxton in the Broadland District Council area.
Mr Adams said it was unknown if the separate incidents were related.
He added: "These are obviously some relatively significant quantities of tyres, albeit small van loads, so I would urge any commercial car breakers any garages to be mindful about how they are dispose of waste tyres.
"The cost of the disposal will unfortunately be met by the North Norfolk ratepayer in those instances, besides Broadland."
Figures show that in the NNDC area, there were 51 tyre fly tipping incidents on public land in the 2021-2022 financial year, compared with only 25 for the 2020-2021 financial year.
There were six tyre fly tipping incidents on private land in the district in 2021-2022, compared with three the year before.
Mr Adams questioned whether Norfolk County Council could plan an annual amnesty for individual single tyre disposals.
"It might reduce some of that number, though suspect much of the larger fly tipping incidents is commercial waste," he added.
Flytipping in North Norfolk can be reported online at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/environmental-protection/report-fly-tipping or by calling 01263 513811.
For Broadland, visit secure.broadland.gov.uk/outreach_lcp/FlyTipping.ofml