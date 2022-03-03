Man demanded money and threatened victim in attempted robbery
A man walking down the street received threats during an attempted robbery in Cromer.
On Monday, February 28, the victim was walking down Tucker Street in the seaside town at 6.34pm when he was approached by another man.
The suspect demanded money and the victim's phone before threatening him.
After an altercation, the suspect fled the scene.
Described as being around 5ft 10 and with olive skin, the suspect was said to be wearing a hat, a snood, padded coat, and jogging bottoms.
He was also said to speak with an Essex or London accent.
Anyone with information should contact PC Thomas Turner at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/15428/22.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.