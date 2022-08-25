The owners of a care home which failed to keep its vulnerable residents safe from the risk of being abused has been fined £4,000.

Jeesal Residential Care Services has paid the fine following a damning inspection of Treehaven Rants, in West Runton, which the Care Quality Commission found was "dirty, unsafe and poorly maintained" after an inspection in July last year.

A spokesman from the health watchdog said Jeesal "had not ensured care at the home met standards people have a right to expect".

Treehaven Rants on Sandy Lane in West Runton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said the CQC took steps to "ensure people's safety" at the home.

“We also served Jeesal Residential Care Services Limited a fixed penalty notice totalling £4,000, due to its failure to meet legal requirements at the home, which it has now paid," he said.

Treehaven accommodates people with autism or learning difficulties - eight were living there last year - and is divided into areas referred to Rants and Boomer.

After last year's inspection it was rated Inadequate and put into special measures, where it remains.

The Dereham-based Jeesal group also ran the now closed Cawston Park hospital, near Aylsham, which was subject to a scathing report after three patients died while in its care in 2018 and 2019.

Ben King, 32, Nicholas Briant, 33, and Joanna Bailey, 36, all died other while they were patients there.

The county council raised concerns about Treehave Rants last year, and CQC inspectors found a lack of qualified staff and breaches of the Health and Social Care Act when they visited.

Tugay Akman, Jeesal's executive chairman, said Treehaven Rants had undergone "many changes" since last year's inspection, which had been outlaid in an action plan.

Mr Akman said: "The home has a new management team, and the resident capacity was reduced from 12 individuals to seven.

"In addition, we have spent over £100,000 upgrading the facilities to ensure that the home is aligned to CQC's building the right support principles. We are confident that the home has made sufficient improvements since last year's inspection."

Mr Akman said CQC inspectors had returned this week, and they were awaiting a new report on Treehaven Rants.

"Since last year's inspection, staff and management have enjoyed the support of the families, for which we are very grateful," he said.








