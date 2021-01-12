Gate hinges broken and trailer worth £1,435 stolen from village
Published: 7:08 AM January 12, 2021
A trailer has been stolen from a north Norfolk village.
Worth £1,435, it was stolen from rural land at Saxthorpe, near Holt.
The Williams twin-axle trailer GD84 is 8ft by 5ft, was on land in Briston Road, behind a locked gate, when the hinges of the gate were broken and it was stolen.
The incident happened between 5pm on Thursday, January 7, and 8am on Friday, January 8.
Police are now appealing for information.
Anyone with information should contact PC Kim Love at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/2060/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
