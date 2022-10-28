Toilet vandals strike in north Norfolk town

Damage caused after vandals struck an accessible toilet block in Albert Street, Holt. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Vandals have struck at an accessible toilet block in Holt.

It is the second time within the past few months the loos in Albert Street have been targeted by vandalism.

Councillor Tim Adams, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said: "This further vandalism in Holt is very disappointing.

"It adds to over £8,000 the council has had to spend this financial year to meet the costs of repairs to public toilets in North Norfolk because of deliberate damage.

“We hope to be able to provide an improved facility at this location in future, but the continued costs of repairs due to vandalism is a problem”.

The toilet itself and electrical fittings were damaged in the incident, which happened some time earlier this week.

They had also been vandalised, as was a playground in Neil Avenue, in June.

Mr Adams urged members of the public to watch out for anyone misusing public facilities and report any incidents or vandalism to the police.