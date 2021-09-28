Arrests after gang threw glass bottles and kicked victims
Published: 12:59 PM September 28, 2021
- Credit: Google
Three men have been arrested after glass bottles were thrown at a group and a man was kicked in Cromer earlier this month.
Three men and one woman were walking along Runton Road on September 9 when they were approached by an unknown group of young men.
The victims were verbally abused and attacked with glass bottles by the gang of youths, and one man was also kicked by one of the suspects.
The victims, who are all in their 20s, suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.
Three men, two aged in their 20s and the other aged in late teens, were arrested on Monday September 27 in connection with the assault.
They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
