Drink driver banned after swerving along main town road

A north Norfolk woman has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 18 months after drink driving in North Walsham.

Tania Webster was seen by police swerving along a lane of Cromer Road in the Peugeot TKE she was driving.

When stopped on February 18 by police she gave a breath test reading of 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

On Friday Webster, 41 and of Prince Andrew Close, Aldborough, was sentenced to an 18-month driving ban and fined £660 after she had earlier been found guilty of drink driving in her absence by a district judge.

The court heard she had sent a letter saying she could not attend Friday's sentencing as she had Covid, with magistrates deciding to sentence her anyway.

Colette Harper, prosecuting, said police saw Webster's "car swerving along the lane" and it had a passenger in.

Webster was also ordered to pay £150 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £66.