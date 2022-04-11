Chance for people in Stalham and surrounds to have their say on policing

A police Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (Snap) meeting is to be held in Stalham. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Concerns about crime and other issues will be discussed an upcoming Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (Snap) meeting in Stalham.

North Norfolk Police are organising the online meeting for people in the town and surrounding parishes including Hoveton, East Ruston, Sea Palling and Scottow on Thursday, April 14, at 6.30pm for one hour.

A spokesman said: "The panel - volunteers from the local community- will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months."

The current Snap priority for the area is 'scam awareness'.

The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams. For more details or for a link to join in, email SNTStalham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

The spokesman added: "Please also use the above email address if you would like to put forward a suggestion but are unable to attend the meeting."

The local beat manager PC Tom Gibbs can also be reached by phoning 101, extension 1153.