Thieves steal equipment from football club on coast

Sheringham FC in action during the recent FA Vase match defeat against Thetford Town. - Credit: Robert Walkley

Thieves broke into a shed belonging to a north Norfolk football club before vandalising and stealing equipment.

Norfolk Police have said that officers received a report following a burglary at the Sheringham Football Club on Weybourne Road in the town.

The incident happened sometime between 4.30pm on Friday, October 29, and 9am on Sunday, October 31, when suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and made off with a number of items.

Police were called to Sheringham FC on Weybourne Road following reports of a burglary. - Credit: IAN BURT

A spokesperson for Sheringham FC said they were "disappointed".

"We have seen an increase in damage caused to the sporting facility in recent weeks including an increase in litter, broken glass and anti social behaviour.

"The only losers in all of this are the hard working volunteers and of course the kids," the spokesperson added.

The club runs two adult teams and nine youth teams from ages 4 to 18.

Police said that enquiries are ongoing.