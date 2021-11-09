Thieves steal equipment from football club on coast
- Credit: Robert Walkley
Thieves broke into a shed belonging to a north Norfolk football club before vandalising and stealing equipment.
Norfolk Police have said that officers received a report following a burglary at the Sheringham Football Club on Weybourne Road in the town.
The incident happened sometime between 4.30pm on Friday, October 29, and 9am on Sunday, October 31, when suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and made off with a number of items.
A spokesperson for Sheringham FC said they were "disappointed".
"We have seen an increase in damage caused to the sporting facility in recent weeks including an increase in litter, broken glass and anti social behaviour.
"The only losers in all of this are the hard working volunteers and of course the kids," the spokesperson added.
The club runs two adult teams and nine youth teams from ages 4 to 18.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 30s arrested in connection with break-in at Esso filling station
- 2 'Unreadable' - Writing on car park sign slammed for being too small
- 3 All you need to know as Covid booster rules set to change
- 4 Bid for block of holiday lets near train station thrown out
- 5 Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub
- 6 Tributes paid to popular Sheringham stalwart 'okie dokie' George
- 7 Flood warning issued for parts of north Norfolk coast
- 8 Charlie Robinson: The man who brought the Flying Scotsman to Norfolk
- 9 'We fell in love with the place' Q&A with Caz Sayles
- 10 Artisan works to go on show at upcoming fair
Police said that enquiries are ongoing.