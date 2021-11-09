News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Thieves steal equipment from football club on coast

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:08 AM November 9, 2021
Sheringham FC in action during the recent FA Vase match defeat against Thetford Town.

Sheringham FC in action during the recent FA Vase match defeat against Thetford Town. - Credit: Robert Walkley

Thieves broke into a shed belonging to a north Norfolk football club before vandalising and stealing equipment.

Norfolk Police have said that officers received a report following a burglary at the Sheringham Football Club on Weybourne Road in the town.

The incident happened sometime between 4.30pm on Friday, October 29, and 9am on Sunday, October 31, when suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and made off with a number of items.

Police Officer. Picture: Ian Burt

Police were called to Sheringham FC on Weybourne Road following reports of a burglary. - Credit: IAN BURT

A spokesperson for Sheringham FC said they were "disappointed". 

"We have seen an increase in damage caused to the sporting facility in recent weeks including an increase in litter, broken glass and anti social behaviour.

"The only losers in all of this are the hard working volunteers and of course the kids," the spokesperson added.

The club runs two adult teams and nine youth teams from ages 4 to 18.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 30s arrested in connection with break-in at Esso filling station
  2. 2 'Unreadable' - Writing on car park sign slammed for being too small
  3. 3 All you need to know as Covid booster rules set to change
  1. 4 Bid for block of holiday lets near train station thrown out
  2. 5 Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub
  3. 6 Tributes paid to popular Sheringham stalwart 'okie dokie' George
  4. 7 Flood warning issued for parts of north Norfolk coast
  5. 8 Charlie Robinson: The man who brought the Flying Scotsman to Norfolk
  6. 9 'We fell in love with the place' Q&A with Caz Sayles
  7. 10 Artisan works to go on show at upcoming fair

Police said that enquiries are ongoing.

Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hospitality group Chesnut has taken over The Feathers pub and hotel in Holt. 

Food and Drink

North Norfolk pub and hotel gets new owner with 'growth plans' for area

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Chris Packham and his Autmnwatch team have returned to Wild Ken Hill in Heacham. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Close car parks to help environments like north Norfolk's, Chris Packham...

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Kim (right) and Belle (left) Steggles have won the Good Food Award at Bann Thai for a fourth time.

Thai restaurant among best in country for fourth straight year

Sean Galea-Pace

person
A premises on HIgh Street in Stalham that will soon open as a cake shop

Care home worker realising dream by opening cake shop

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon