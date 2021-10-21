News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Man to be sentenced for sharing private photos he got through social media

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:56 PM October 21, 2021    Updated: 2:10 PM October 21, 2021
Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted sharing private, sexual photographs of a north Norfolk woman, and sending a false Facebook message in the name of the victim.

Shane Harmer, 37, of Ancaster Way, Doddington in Cambridgeshire, had earlier pleaded not guilty to four charges, but changed his plea to guilty for two of the charges when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court today (October 21).

The court heard the offences took place in 2019 at an address in North Walsham, where the victim - who cannot be named for legal reasons - lived. Harmer obtained the photographs by posing under a false name on Facebook. 

The victim described the severe distress the crimes had caused her in a statement, which was read out in court by a solicitor.

She described Harmer's actions as "cruel" and that she was anxious about staying at home in case he tried to visit, and of going out in public for fear of seeing someone who had seen the posts. 

The statement read: "I got so worried. I tried to spend as little time in my house as possible. North Walsham is such a small town it's hard to avoid people."

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and Harmer is due to appear at court again on December 15. 

North Walsham News

