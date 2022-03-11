News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Police launch search to find Transit van stolen in Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:52 PM March 11, 2022
Updated: 2:23 PM March 11, 2022
Vicarage Road, Cromer.

Vicarage Road, Cromer. - Credit: Google Maps

A hunt is under way to find a stolen van after it was taken from outside a property in a north Norfolk town.

A white Ford Transit van was taken from Vicarage Road in Cromer between 5pm and 9pm on Wednesday, March 9.

Police are asking for people to come forward who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information should contact PC Alannah Austin at Cromer Police Station on 101 quoting 36/17928/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Cromer News

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bosses from LightSpeed Broadband met with county councillor Tom Fitzpatrick (second from right) in Fakenham

East of England's 'fastest internet' on its way to seven Norfolk towns

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
20 pitch campsite planning for Baconsthorpe in north Norfolk

Planning and Development

New campsite plan for north Norfolk will regenerate 43-acre site

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham Fish Bar and Kebab Delight in the town's High Street. 

High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon