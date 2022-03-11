Police launch search to find Transit van stolen in Cromer

A hunt is under way to find a stolen van after it was taken from outside a property in a north Norfolk town.

A white Ford Transit van was taken from Vicarage Road in Cromer between 5pm and 9pm on Wednesday, March 9.

Police are asking for people to come forward who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information should contact PC Alannah Austin at Cromer Police Station on 101 quoting 36/17928/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

