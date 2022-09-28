News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Heritage railway posters hit in spate of vandalism in Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:38 PM September 28, 2022
One of the heritage railway prints in the shelters along the zig-zag walkway on Cromer's west cliffs.

One of the heritage railway prints in the shelters along the zig-zag walkway on Cromer's west cliffs. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Prints of classic railway posters were ripped from their place and thrown on Cromer's cliffside during a small spate of vandalism in the town over August and September. 

The prints, which were in the round shelters on the zig-zag ramp down to the Esplanade, have since been reinstated. 

The round shelters along the zig-zag walkway on Cromer's west cliffs. 

The round shelters along the zig-zag walkway on Cromer's west cliffs. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Other vandalism reported in the town over the past two months has included two incidents of damage to fencing at Runton Road Car Park, and damage to the toilets and lift at the Rocket House Cafe on the seafront.

A disused collector's cabin in the sunken gardens next to North Lodge Park was broken into three times over a short period, but has since been secured. Two incidents of graffiti were also reported.

The disused collector's cabin next to North Lodge Park in Cromer was broken into three times in a 24-hour period. 

The disused collector's cabin next to North Lodge Park in Cromer was broken into three times in a 24-hour period. - Credit: Martin Braybrook

North Norfolk District Council leader Tim Adams said some of the incidents were reported to the police.

He said: "It is disappointing we have seen a few issues, but luckily these have been put right at relatively low cost. By my observation, it has been worse in previous summers."

Norfolk Police confirmed they had received a report of posters being taken from the seating shelters on the zig-zag slope, sometime between September 3-4. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk restaurant which serves top notch tapas named best in England
  2. 2 Roadworks to 'reduce risk' of lorries crashing into building
  3. 3 Emergency services called after Land Rover crashes into garden
  1. 4 Man wakes to find 3ft-long SNAKE slithering up his legs in bed
  2. 5 Hotel bids to extend restaurant and move bar
  3. 6 School launches record label for up-and-coming musicians
  4. 7 Strawberry business slams parking company for 'morally wrong' fine
  5. 8 Environment Agency warn against swimming at five beaches due to pollution
  6. 9 Going, going, gone! Plots of land sell for up to three times asking price
  7. 10 Final phase of £1 million+ pier project starts

The police also said they had also had a report of a break in at the collectors cabin at about 9.15pm on September 17, and another at about 6.30pm on September 19 causing damage to the lock on both occasions. They said "a small amount" of damage was also done to the inside.

Cromer News

Don't Miss

Owners of John Olivers Hairdressing in Cromer, Ali Kimmins, left, and Debbie Pegg.

Hairdresser shuts after nearly 60 years in town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A road has been closed by police in North Walsham following an incident

Norfolk Live News

Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
One of Cromer's Bagot goats jumped up onto one of the roundel shelters on the zig-zag pathway down to the Esplanade. 

What a leap! Fleet-footed goat seeks prime seaside view

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the Bacton solar farm could look - the solar panels would be behind the shrubs. 

Controversial solar farm plan could be approved next week

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon