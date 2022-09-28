Heritage railway posters hit in spate of vandalism in Cromer

One of the heritage railway prints in the shelters along the zig-zag walkway on Cromer's west cliffs. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Prints of classic railway posters were ripped from their place and thrown on Cromer's cliffside during a small spate of vandalism in the town over August and September.

The prints, which were in the round shelters on the zig-zag ramp down to the Esplanade, have since been reinstated.

The round shelters along the zig-zag walkway on Cromer's west cliffs. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Other vandalism reported in the town over the past two months has included two incidents of damage to fencing at Runton Road Car Park, and damage to the toilets and lift at the Rocket House Cafe on the seafront.

A disused collector's cabin in the sunken gardens next to North Lodge Park was broken into three times over a short period, but has since been secured. Two incidents of graffiti were also reported.

The disused collector's cabin next to North Lodge Park in Cromer was broken into three times in a 24-hour period. - Credit: Martin Braybrook

North Norfolk District Council leader Tim Adams said some of the incidents were reported to the police.

He said: "It is disappointing we have seen a few issues, but luckily these have been put right at relatively low cost. By my observation, it has been worse in previous summers."

Norfolk Police confirmed they had received a report of posters being taken from the seating shelters on the zig-zag slope, sometime between September 3-4.

The police also said they had also had a report of a break in at the collectors cabin at about 9.15pm on September 17, and another at about 6.30pm on September 19 causing damage to the lock on both occasions. They said "a small amount" of damage was also done to the inside.