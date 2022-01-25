News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Woman 'shocked' after brick thrown through living-room window

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:49 PM January 25, 2022
Emily Collins North Walsham

Emily Collins, 44, was shocked to learn a brick was thrown through her living room window in North Walsham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey/Submitted

A north Norfolk woman has expressed shock after a brick was thrown through her living-room window.

Emily Collins, 44, said the incident happened on Saturday night (January 22) at her home on King's Arms Street in North Walsham.

She said: "We only moved here a month ago. This has made me think, ‘Gosh, what have I done?’" 

King's Arms Street in North Walsham.

King's Arms Street in North Walsham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Ms Collins lives in the house with her family but was away for the weekend with her younger children while the teenagers stayed at home. 

When her son got up on Sunday morning (January 23) he noticed the broken window and glass on the living-room floor, she said. 

“I’m glad we weren’t there. The youngest is four-years-old.

"I was a bit shocked to be honest because we haven’t had any problems before. 

“The kids are a little bit worried, asking, 'Is someone going to do it again?'" she added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips
  2. 2 New group's bid to take over Holt Hall
  3. 3 Nail bar owner now planning to open third shop in north Norfolk
  1. 4 30-year-old to take over as district council leader
  2. 5 Police investigate report of drink-spiking at North Walsham pub
  3. 6 Four Norfolk gastropubs named among best in UK
  4. 7 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
  5. 8 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
  6. 9 North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area
  7. 10 Further cold weather alert for Norfolk and Waveney

Norfolk Police have said that officers received a report of criminal damage at the address and enquiries are ongoing.

North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aylmerton field

Bid to open glampsite in north Norfolk meadow

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Flintstones in Wiveton

Bid to change use of north Norfolk B&B to residential home

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to

Film

5 TV shows and films shot in Norfolk getting released in 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A man was charged with drink driving after his vehicle crashed into a wall and a tree in Blakeney.

Norfolk Police

Man charged with drink driving after crash into wall

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon