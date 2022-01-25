Woman 'shocked' after brick thrown through living-room window

Emily Collins, 44, was shocked to learn a brick was thrown through her living room window in North Walsham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey/Submitted

A north Norfolk woman has expressed shock after a brick was thrown through her living-room window.

Emily Collins, 44, said the incident happened on Saturday night (January 22) at her home on King's Arms Street in North Walsham.

She said: "We only moved here a month ago. This has made me think, ‘Gosh, what have I done?’"

King's Arms Street in North Walsham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Ms Collins lives in the house with her family but was away for the weekend with her younger children while the teenagers stayed at home.

When her son got up on Sunday morning (January 23) he noticed the broken window and glass on the living-room floor, she said.

“I’m glad we weren’t there. The youngest is four-years-old.

"I was a bit shocked to be honest because we haven’t had any problems before.

“The kids are a little bit worried, asking, 'Is someone going to do it again?'" she added.

Norfolk Police have said that officers received a report of criminal damage at the address and enquiries are ongoing.