News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man from Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:46 AM September 7, 2022
Simon Spencer is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence 

Simon Spencer is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich man is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Police are seeking to trace Simon Spencer, 44, and of no fixed address, who is known to visit the city centre.

Spencer is white, about 5ft 8in tall, bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Spencer or has information about his whereabouts have been urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

New Fish and Chip shop Pia Fish & Chips opens in Sheringham. Elenor, Alex Gokmen, Iman Gokmen. Pictu

New seaside chippy opens despite 'price of everything' going up

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Alex Sala at Peggotty's cafe in Cromer

'Not worth it anymore' - Energy crisis could force cafe to close

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Joanna Raby, better known as 'Front Row Jo' on Cromer Pier

'Front Row Jo', the biggest fan of the Cromer Pier show, dies aged 60

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Mundesley and West Runton have made it to the final round of Battle of the Beaches 2022

Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon