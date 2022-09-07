Police hunt wanted man from Norwich

Simon Spencer is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich man is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Police are seeking to trace Simon Spencer, 44, and of no fixed address, who is known to visit the city centre.

Spencer is white, about 5ft 8in tall, bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Spencer or has information about his whereabouts have been urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.