News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

More than 1,000 drivers caught speeding through north Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:17 AM June 22, 2022
Ely speedwatch team volunteers with Cambridgeshire police

Ely's speedwatch team are looking for more volunteers to join them as it bids to clamp down on speeding in the area. - Credit: Archant

More than 1,000 speeding drivers have been handed warning letters telling them to slow down after being clocked by a north Norfolk community speedwatch team.

The monitoring of busy roads by speedwatch volunteers in North Walsham led to 1,051 warning letters being sent out to speeding drivers, a figure only surpassed by Attleborough Speedwatch, which issued 1,101 letters.

The letters do not carry legal sanctions with them, but are a warning to drivers. Police can also target areas with large volumes of speeders, once alerted by speedwatch teams.

Chief constable Paul Sanford said the constabulary is exploring how to better use the information passed to them by community Speedwatch groups to target hot-spots where speeding is rife.

"These drivers pose a danger to themselves, and other road users and we will always look to prosecute dangerous drivers where we can," he said.

The number of letters sent out by Speedwatch groups in other parts of north Norfolk include: Coltishall, 113; Edgefield, 228; Felmingham, 134; High Kelling 13; Hindringham, 80; Reepham, 380; Roughton, 16; Sheringham, 46; Southrepps, 20; Swafield, 11; Swanton Abbott, 9; Trimingham, 30.

North Walsham News

Don't Miss

A pair of colourful bee-eaters at Trimingham, near Cromer in north Norfolk.

Video

Bird watchers set to flock to Norfolk quarry after rare bee-eaters spotted

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crowds flocked to beaches including Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far (June 17)

Sweltering heat draws thousands to north Norfolk beaches

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Bird watchers at the quarry in Trimingham where the bee-eater birds are now nesting.

Gallery

'Amazing' bee-eaters draw bird watchers from across the country

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Barclays branch in High Street, Holt, will close later this year. 

Outrage over closure of town's last bank branch

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon