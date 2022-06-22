More than 1,000 drivers caught speeding through north Norfolk town

Ely's speedwatch team are looking for more volunteers to join them as it bids to clamp down on speeding in the area. - Credit: Archant

More than 1,000 speeding drivers have been handed warning letters telling them to slow down after being clocked by a north Norfolk community speedwatch team.

The monitoring of busy roads by speedwatch volunteers in North Walsham led to 1,051 warning letters being sent out to speeding drivers, a figure only surpassed by Attleborough Speedwatch, which issued 1,101 letters.

The letters do not carry legal sanctions with them, but are a warning to drivers. Police can also target areas with large volumes of speeders, once alerted by speedwatch teams.

Chief constable Paul Sanford said the constabulary is exploring how to better use the information passed to them by community Speedwatch groups to target hot-spots where speeding is rife.

"These drivers pose a danger to themselves, and other road users and we will always look to prosecute dangerous drivers where we can," he said.

The number of letters sent out by Speedwatch groups in other parts of north Norfolk include: Coltishall, 113; Edgefield, 228; Felmingham, 134; High Kelling 13; Hindringham, 80; Reepham, 380; Roughton, 16; Sheringham, 46; Southrepps, 20; Swafield, 11; Swanton Abbott, 9; Trimingham, 30.