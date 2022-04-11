'When will it stop' - Town rocked by new Lidl trolley barricades

A group of youths were seen fleeing the scene after a new trolley barricade was put in place on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham. - Credit: Submitted

The people of a north Norfolk town have asked for further support from police after late night trolley barricades continued on a busy road.

Trolley blockades were first reported on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham on Tuesday, March 28, and they have continued with one man seeing a barricade late last night when he was on his way home from work.

It comes after Lidl said it was "monitoring the situation".

On seeing the barricade, the man, who did not wish to be named, stopped and got out of his car to take a photo as he had heard about previous blockades when he noticed a group of youths fleeing the scene.

The trolley blockade on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham on Sunday night. - Credit: Submitted

He said: "I was on my way home Sunday evening, when I came across the trollies.

"I stopped and pulled to a side as I couldn’t access the road and stopped to take a picture to show Facebook as I had previously seen the recent activity around the town.

"It was then that I saw a large group make an escape from the scene and into the darkness."

Following the incident the man said he was considering forming his own neighbourhood team to combat the trolley pests after feeling a lack of support from the authorities.

He added: "This is the first time I have witnessed this in person, but I have seen this happen multiple times on Facebook and have given my opinion on the situation.

A group captured fleeing the scene after a driver stopped at the blockade. - Credit: Submitted

"I have even threatened to make my own neighbourhood group and advertised for people to join, as no one around the town seems to be bothered to stop all this vandalism.

"It makes me feel ashamed that things like this keep happening to our beautiful town.

"It did look like youngsters but you never know there intentions and when will this stop and what will it be next."

The man said he also received reports of blockades being formed on Bacton Road with trollies from the nearby Sainsbury's.

Police say they were called to Yarmouth Road at 11.54pm on Sunday, April 10, to reports of shopping trolleys being lined up across the road, with enquiries ongoing.

Officers say anyone who is confronted with a blockaded road should take an alternate route before calling 999 as it is considered an emergency.