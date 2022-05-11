Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in north Norfolk

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in Marsham. - Credit: Google

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance in Marsham at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, May 10.

There is believed to have been a verbal altercation at a property in Norwich Road.

Firearms officers were also called to the scene.

A man was arrested for making threats to kill, public order offences and criminal damage and is being questioned at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

