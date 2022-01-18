North Norfolk man charged with drugs offences after arrest in Wales

A man from north Norfolk has been arrested in connection with drug offences in Wales. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A man from north Norfolk has been charged with drugs offences after being arrested at a port in Wales.

Robert Fuller, of Barton Turf, was arrested by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) at Holyhead Port on Saturday, January 15.

The 48-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to supply both Class A and Class B drugs, and has been remanded in custody.

He will appear in Norwich Crown Court on February 14, 2022.

The charges form part of ERSOU’s response to Operation Venetic — a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices.

