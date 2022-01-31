Thieves steal memorial planter of 'sentimental value'

A memorial planter has been stolen from outside a home in North Walsham - Credit: Supplied

A memorial planter has been stolen from outside a home in North Walsham.

A planter engraved with the names Stuie and Frazer was stolen from outside a property in Wood View between 8am on Sunday, January 23 and 2pm on Tuesday, January 25.

The planter has sentimental value to the victim and police have appealed for information regarding the theft.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or for anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Will Harlow in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6477/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

