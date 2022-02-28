News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested after north Norfolk crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:04 PM February 28, 2022
Jewellery, cash and personal documents were taken from a property in Marsham, Norfolk.

A man in his 30s was arrested following a single-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested following a crash in north Norfolk.

Police were called to the Holt Road roundabout at 10.25pm on Friday, February 25, to a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of a black Audi A3 had left the vehicle.

A man in his 30s was later arrested in Cromer on suspicion taking a vehicle without consent, drink driving, driving with no licence or insurance and theft.

He was taken to Aylsham police station for questioning and has been released on conditional bail until March 24.

