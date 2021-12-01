Jewellery stolen in Sheringham burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen from a house in Sheringham during a burglary - Credit: IAN BURT

Jewellery has been stolen from a home in Sheringham.

The property in Churchill Crescent was broken into at some point between October 20 and November 27.

Norfolk Police are appealing for people who may have witnessed the burglary or who saw anything suspicious during this period to come forward with information.

Anyone with information should contact PC Natasha Green on 101 quoting crime reference 36/88493/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.