Jewellery and cash stolen in burglary near Aylsham

Personal documents and jewellery have been stolen from a property in a village near Aylsham.

Cash was also taken from the property in the High Street in Marsham between 2.50pm and 3.25pm on Monday, November 8.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen a white van in the area around the time.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or has any information concerning it to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jessica Elliott at Aylsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/83411/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

