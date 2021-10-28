WATCH: Fish and chip shop oil thieves caught on camera

Video

Published: 3:16 PM October 28, 2021

Cooking oil from Ken's Fiish and Chips in Hoveton being stolen - Credit: PanaEpos

A fish and chip shop in Hoveton has finally caught its cooking oil thieves on video.

CCTV equipment was recently installed at Ken's Fish and Chips, in Norwich Road, due to the ongoing thefts.

This is the first time the owners believe those stealing the oil have been caught on camera despite used oil being stolen from the shop for more than two years.

In that time hundreds of pounds worth of oil has been stolen from the business.

Used cooking oil is often stolen to be converted into unregulated biodiesel and sold on the black market.

Biodiesel is a diesel substitute produced from animal fats or waste cooking oil.

The oil is either sold onto unsuspecting processing plants for conversion or converted by the criminals themselves.

Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating the thefts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Norfolk police 101 and quote crime reference number 18022/10/2021.