News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Police to investigate jet ski seal harassers

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:03 AM May 4, 2022
Updated: 8:27 AM May 4, 2022
Handout photo dated 02/05/22 issued by Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) of one of a couple of reckless

One of a couple of jet skiers who spooked several hundred seals at Horsey before riding through them in the water. - Credit: PA

Police have confirmed they will investigate after a pair of jet skiers were seen harassing over 200 seals during the bank holiday weekend.

It comes after they were spotted on Monday, May 2, at Horsey Beach where they were hurtling past the seals while they were huddled together in order to keep warm as their new coats grow.

Now, police say the incident was reported to them at 4pm that day and an investigation is ongoing.

Handout photo dated 02/05/22 issued by Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) of one of a couple of reckless

The jet skiers later returned to the groups and drove through them again. - Credit: PA

The Volunteer group, Friends of Horsey Seals, said many of the spooked seals stampeded into the sea and that 20 minutes after their first appearance, the jet skiers returned and went through the group of seals in the water for a second time.

At this time of year grey seals come ashore to moult off their old worn-out coats.

Their metabolism slows down during the moult and they do not eat as much, staying out of the cold sea to retain body heat until their new coat has grown.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, added: “It is common sense that there should be a minimum distance that jet skiers can come to any beach not only to protect wildlife but also swimmers, especially children."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.



Norfolk Live News
Sea Palling News

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta and her son, Vincent. 

'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
People taking part in a North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day event in front of Cromer Pier. The ru

Road closures in place for north Norfolk marathon

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Tom Youngs, Leicester Tigers

Tom Youngs retires from rugby with immediate effect

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in

Town to be left without Post Office for weeks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon