Police to investigate jet ski seal harassers

One of a couple of jet skiers who spooked several hundred seals at Horsey before riding through them in the water. - Credit: PA

Police have confirmed they will investigate after a pair of jet skiers were seen harassing over 200 seals during the bank holiday weekend.

It comes after they were spotted on Monday, May 2, at Horsey Beach where they were hurtling past the seals while they were huddled together in order to keep warm as their new coats grow.

Now, police say the incident was reported to them at 4pm that day and an investigation is ongoing.

The jet skiers later returned to the groups and drove through them again. - Credit: PA

The Volunteer group, Friends of Horsey Seals, said many of the spooked seals stampeded into the sea and that 20 minutes after their first appearance, the jet skiers returned and went through the group of seals in the water for a second time.

At this time of year grey seals come ashore to moult off their old worn-out coats.

Their metabolism slows down during the moult and they do not eat as much, staying out of the cold sea to retain body heat until their new coat has grown.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, added: “It is common sense that there should be a minimum distance that jet skiers can come to any beach not only to protect wildlife but also swimmers, especially children."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.








