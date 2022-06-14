'Disappointing' - Playground and toilets vandalised in Holt

Eric Seward, district councillor for Holt, said vandalism of public toilets and a play area deprived the public of the facilities. - Credit: NNDC/Conservative Party

A playground and public toilets have been vandalised in Holt in acts described by a local councillor as "disappointing".

The grab rail in the accessible toilets on Albert Street was damaged in an attempt to remove it and the rubber surfacing was torn up in the play area on Neil Avenue.

The incidents happened last week and both facilities have been closed while North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) repairs them.

Rubber surfacing was torn up at the playground on Neil Avenue in Holt. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Councillor Eric Vardy, local NNDC member for Holt, said: “We’re very disappointed to see that these provisions have been vandalised. In damaging much enjoyed and used public services, the public is then deprived of them while they undergo repair at cost.

"In the case of disabled toilets, these are an essential facility for people living in or visiting our towns and suffer as a result of the vandalism.”

A grab rail in the accessible toilets on Albert Street in Holt was damaged in an attempt to remove it. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The vandalism has been reported to the police, who are investigating.



