Domestic abuse forum to be re-launched in north Norfolk

People who have been through domestic abuse in north Norfolk have been urged to come forward and share their experience in order to help others in a similar situation.

Wendy Fredericks, North Norfolk District Council's housing and benefits portfolio holder, said she was aiming to relaunch a domestic abuse forum she previously set up.

She said: "The forum is a place for victims to share their stories, and for agencies to listen so we can identify the gaps in support, and do something about it.

"It has been paused, but we are hoping to re-do it in September or October."

Council figures from the end of June show there has been an increase in households with children being housed in temporary accommodation, due in part to a rise in the number of people fleeing domestic abuse.

Ms Fredericks said: "During the pandemic domestic abuse rose between 20pc and 30pc.

"It was basically down to people not being able to get away from each other - not being able to go to work or do what they would normally do, and people not being able to get away from the perpetrator.

"Personally during the pandemic I moved six families with the help of the council and our officers - hiding them in various places so they have that kind of space - and eventually finding them somewhere to live."

More broadly, Home Office data shows there were 2,865 violent and sexual crimes reported across north Norfolk in 2021 - a 19pc increase on the previous year, when the figure was 2,407.

The Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Service (NIDAS) was formed at the start of the year to provide free, confidential and non-judgemental support to those affected, and help them recover and build a new life.

NIDAS is funded by Norfolk's police and crime commissioner and the councils of North Norfolk, Norwich city, Broadland and South Norfolk and the county, with a budget of £6.6million over five years.

It is a partnership with charities including Leeway and the Pandora Project.

The council has a job opening for a domestic abuse project officer, which pays up to £26,446.

Anyone interested in joining or speaking at the north Norfolk domestic abuse forum can contact Ms Fredericks by email at wendy.fredericks@north-norfolk.gov.uk.



