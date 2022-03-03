A man walking down the Tucker Street in Cromer received threats during an attempted robbery on February 28. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Traders have expressed shock at an attempted robbery on a normally quiet street on the north coast.

On Monday (February 28), at 6.34pm, a man was walking down Tucker Street in Cromer when he was approached by another man.

The suspect demanded money and the victim's phone before threatening him.

After an altercation, the suspect fled the scene.

Tucker Street, which sits behind Cromer Parish Church, is regarded as one of the prettiest in Norfolk. It is lined with independent shops and colourful houses while its northern end enjoys views of the beach and the famous pier.

Kay Weston, owner of the Wet Dog Surf Shop, was "really shocked" when she heard about the incident.

"In the summer I feel safe as anything in here," she said. "I have the taxi rank just outside the shop and nine out of 10 times there is somebody there, and when the shops are all open, we tend to leave at the same time.

"But occasionally in the winter I shut half an hour after everyone else, and it's dark, and I feel it's a bit cut off, because there's no street lighting and we're stuck behind the church, so I feel a little bit vulnerable.

"You think, maybe I should take some precautions," she said.

Anna Masztalerska, manager of the Red Lion Hotel, said: "It's very bad. The reputation of the town will go down and the neighbours will be scared, because Cromer is a safe and lovely place to live.

"It is normally a quiet and safe place."

Sonya Blant, manager of the EACH charity shop, said: "I am quite surprised. We're behind the church and it's quite quiet down here.

"It's not a regular occurrence. I'm just shocked it's happened and it's just horrible that can happen. But it doesn't make me feel worried or anything," she added.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 10 and with olive skin.

He was was said to have been wearing a hat, a snood, padded coat, and jogging bottoms.

He was also said to speak with an Essex or London accent.

Anyone with information should contact PC Thomas Turner at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/15428/22.