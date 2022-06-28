Vandals target Banksy artwork in Cromer

The Banksy artwork on a sea wall on the east beach in Cromer, which was vandalised. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

A Banksy in Cromer was vandalised over the weekend, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

Spray-paint was daubed over the artwork - which is on a sea wall on the town's east beach - sometime between 9pm on Friday, June 24 and 3pm on Saturday, June 25.

North Norfolk District Council had covered the work in a protective coating last year - allowing the blue and cream spray paint to be cleaned off without damaging the Banksy.

Tim Adams, council leader, said: “We were extremely disappointed to hear that the Banksy on the seawall in Cromer had been vandalised.

“The piece of artwork has brought a surge of visitors to Cromer, increasing tourism and benefiting the local economy.

“The graffiti has now been cleaned up, but we are actively working with and fully support the police in their appeal for witnesses”.

Offensive graffiti was also sprayed near the artwork in August last year, after Banksy's artwork appeared as part of his 'Great British Spraycation' art project earlier that month.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact Sgt Toby Gosden at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/48593/22.