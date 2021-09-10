News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Man kicked in the head during assault by gang in Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:27 PM September 10, 2021    Updated: 12:35 PM September 10, 2021
cromer bowls green

Cromer Bowls Green off Runton Road - Credit: Google

A group of men wielding bottles and shouting threats caused 'panic' in a seaside town after carrying out an attack on another group.

Police are investigating after the four men were alleged to have been kicking, beating and throwing bottles at people on Thursday, September 9, at around 8.30pm.

Jay Florence, 25, from Norwich, said he was in Cromer with three friends when the group of men attacked him.

He said: "We drove to Cromer and were walking along the beachfront. We parked at Runton Road Car Park and were walking to the beach.

"There are no lights on the ramp down to the beach, and as we were walking down four men started walking towards us.

"They put down their bags and said 'what you saying lads', and we knew they were going to attack us.

"We told the girl with us to run off and the men started shouting.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
  2. 2 New vets opens its doors in Cromer
  3. 3 Your Say: How was summer 2021 in Cromer?
  1. 4 Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row
  2. 5 Man kicked in the head during assault by gang in Cromer
  3. 6 Historic hotel with Churchill link marks a milestone
  4. 7 Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event
  5. 8 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
  6. 9 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
  7. 10 Warning that 'hugely disappointing' wind farm staff move will hurt north Norfolk

"My cousin was thrown on the ground and they started beating him on the floor. My brother ran after his partner to make sure she was okay.

"There was another family on the ramp, including a woman in the wheelchair, and they started attacking them.

"The men then pulled out bottles. My cousin managed to get up and run off whilst the men shouted 'don't come back here, we'll kill you'. They also shouted 'don't call the police or we'll come after you'.

"There were 15 to 20 people running around, screaming and shouting. People were distraught, there was a woman in tears, it was panic."

Mr Florence said they contacted the police once they were a safe distance away.

"There were only minor injuries, my cousin was kicked in the head," he said. "We got out quickly."

A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed they are aware of the incident and said it is being investigated.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common Photo: Ron Graham

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The old Shannocks site in Sheringham. 

Old seafront hotel site left barren and exposed

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Covid-19 rates are lower in the North Norfolk District Council area than in other Norfolk districts and boroughs.

Coronavirus

Covid rates stay low in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jack Hammond with a Minneapolis Moline tractor, part of the collection amassed by his late father Billy Hammond at Aldborough

Farming | Gallery

Avid collector's vintage tractors to go under the hammer

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon