Books worth hundreds of pounds destroyed in Cromer arson attack

Police are investigating a fire which destroyed £200 worth of books in Cromer. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A fire which destroyed £200 worth of books at a community book hut in Cromer is being investigated.

Police are searching for information following the arson attack at the wooden hut in Overstrand Road on Friday, November 26, at around 6am.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Cherie Smith in the Op Solve team on 101, quoting crime number 36/88154/21.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.