Welder and copper piping stolen in north Norfolk burglary

A welder and copper piping were among the items stolen after two sheds were broken into in north Norfolk.

A property in Cromer Road in West Runton was broken into between 4pm on Friday, March 4, and 7pm on Sunday, March 6, but nothing was stolen.

Then a shed in the garden of a second property in Long Lane in Southrepps was broken into between 8am on Friday, February 18, and Friday, March 4, materials and tools including a welder and copper piping were stolen.

Officers are investigating both incidents and are not treating them as linked.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen something during the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Lewis Stock at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting the relevant crime number, either 36/17450/22 for West Runton, or 36/16709/22 for Southrepps.