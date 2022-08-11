New reporting service for coastal crime launched

On the beach at Weybourne in north Norfolk. Border Force and Crimestoppers have just launched a new reporting service for coastal crime. - Credit: Archant

People in coastal areas such as north Norfolk have been urged to stay vigilant and speak up when they see "suspicious" activity that could be connected to crime.

According to Border Force, this could seeing include someone eyeing up a security camera at a marina, or spotting a figure on the seafront after dark flashing a light towards a boat in the distance.

Christina Brown, a Border Force director, said: "This new dedicated coastal crime report service, in partnership with Crimestoppers, will now make it even easier for the general public and anyone working in maritime locations and businesses to report any suspicious behaviour 100pc anonymously.”

Mark Hallas, Crimestoppers chief executive, added: "We’re not interested in your personal details, just what you know.

“Our charity has kept its promise of anonymity for over three decades and exists to ensure that everyone is empowered to speak up and stop crime, safe in the knowledge that their identity is protected.”