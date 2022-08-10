Landlord fined £6,000 over excessive cold at rented home

A landlord has been given a £6,000 fine because of problems at a rented seaside property including excessive cold.

The owner of the home in Church Street, Cromer, was first told to address the issues in January, but failed to act. The owner has four weeks to appeal the penalty.

A spokesperson from North Norfolk District Council said: "[The council] can confirm it has served a ‘final notice to issue a financial penalty’ to the owner of the rented premises in Church Street, Cromer, for non-compliance with an Improvement notice served in January 2022, due to excessive cold.

"The owner has 28 days to appeal or settle the £6,000 penalty."

A report from a Cromer Town Council meeting states the property has also suffered from damp and electrical hazards.

The government says tenants who face similar issues at rented properties should first try to resolve them with the landlord.

If this fails they can make a complaint to a ‘designated person’ which could be an MP, a local councillor or a tenant panel, and then contact their local council.