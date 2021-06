Published: 7:00 AM June 26, 2021

Young Cawston residents, Adam Clarke, 8, and his young brother James, 6, described the graffiti as "terrible" - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

A village park has been targeted by vandals for the second time in as many weeks.

The Oakes Playing Field in Cawston, between Reepham and Aylsham, was victim to a spray-paint attack covering the park’s skate ramps, climbing wall, signs, and shelter.

Although it is not known exactly when the damage happened, it was first noticed on the morning of Saturday, June 12. And now - just 10 days later - more graffiti has appeared.

More graffiti has appeared on Cawston playing field - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Officers from Norfolk police have been informed and carried out enquiries about the purchase of spray paint in the area.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: “I can confirm police are investigating criminal damage to a number of pieces of equipment on the playground in Cawston.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A popular park enjoyed by families and young people, it has endured only minor anti-social behaviour issues in the past, such as broken glass being left, but the scale of the recent damage was described as “heartbreaking” by residents.

However, a working group has formed to get rid of the graffiti and a Go Fund Me page has been set up. So far £185 has been raised, and Cawston Parish Council has been working with the group to determine the best cause of action.

At the parish council's most recent meeting on Wednesday, June 23, it was agreed to have all the graffiti on the playing field professionally removed as soon as possible.

Clerk Lloyd Mills added: “At its next meeting, the council will discuss improvements and updating the equipment, including the possibility of engaging a graffiti artist to work with local children [at the skate park].”

There have also been discussions about other improvements and additions to the current facilities at the playing field, including more sheltered space and outdoor gym equipment.

The obscene word has been removed from Cawston skate park - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Other areas in the north Norfolk village were also targeted, including on a walkway between Stocks Loke and Chapel Street, at the bus stop on Chapel Street, at the entrance of Paul Engelhard Way close to the park, and under the bridge along a section of Marriott’s Way that runs through the village.

The damage has also been reported to Openreach and Broadland District Council.

It is not yet known if the incidents are related.