Jewellery taken during burglary at Sheringham home

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:19 PM November 1, 2021
Jewellery was taken during a burglary at a home in Uplands Park, Sheringham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Jewellery was taken during a burglary at a home in Sheringham. 

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Uplands Park last week. 

The home was broken into sometime between 12pm on Monday October 25 and 10.30am on Tuesday October 26. The unknown suspect(s) stole jewellery. 

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to come forward. 

Anyone with information should contact PC James Stock at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/79685/21. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111. 


