Jewellery taken during burglary at Sheringham home
Published: 1:19 PM November 1, 2021
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
Jewellery was taken during a burglary at a home in Sheringham.
Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Uplands Park last week.
The home was broken into sometime between 12pm on Monday October 25 and 10.30am on Tuesday October 26. The unknown suspect(s) stole jewellery.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC James Stock at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/79685/21.
You may also want to watch:
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast
- 2 Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link
- 3 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
- 4 Five Norfolk places named among best to visit in 2021
- 5 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
- 6 Holiday lodges bid for hotel that could become 'uninhabitable' due to coastal erosion
- 7 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
- 8 Tributes to 'incredible' D-Day veteran from north Norfolk
- 9 Lorry crashes into powerlines in Cromer town centre
- 10 Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction