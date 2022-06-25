Bogus roofer going door-to-door in north Norfolk village

A scammer is pretending to be a roofer in order to defraud people of their money. - Credit: copyright Archant 2007

A bogus roofer is going door-to-door in a north Norfolk village in an attempt to defraud those living there of their money.

The roofer who has been knocking on doors in Horstead, near Coltishall, has been offering to carry out roofing work that often is not needed for extortionate prices, which are charged after work has been completed.

Following the incident, Norfolk Trading Standards has warned people to never deal with cold callers looking to undertake work on their property, agree to have work done, allow them to access their homes and to always deal with a legitimate company.

Anyone who sees these cold callers operating in Norfolk, should contact trading standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk police on 101.

If anyone feels intimidated or is concerned for vulnerable neighbours, they should call 999.