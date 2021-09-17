Cromer: gang throw glass bottles at group near beach

Published: 4:12 PM September 17, 2021

A gang of men threw glass bottles and kicked a man during an assault in Cromer.

Police are investigating after a gang of men threw glass bottles and kicked a man during an assault in Cromer.

Norfolk Police is appealing for information following an assault Thursday September 9.

The incident happened at approximately 8.30pm in Runton Road when four victims, three men and one woman, all aged in their 20s, were approached by four unknown men.

The suspects verbally abused the victims, before throwing glass bottles towards them.

One of the suspects then kicked one of the men. He suffered minor injuries as a result.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Joey Mezzetti or PC Andrea Colebrook at Cromer Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/66604/21. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.