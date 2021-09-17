News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Cromer: gang throw glass bottles at group near beach

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:12 PM September 17, 2021   
A gang of men threw glass bottles and kicked a man during an assault in Cromer. 

A gang of men threw glass bottles and kicked a man during an assault in Cromer.  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police are investigating after a gang of men threw glass bottles and kicked a man during an assault in Cromer. 

Norfolk Police is appealing for information following an assault Thursday September 9. 

The incident happened at approximately 8.30pm in Runton Road when four victims, three men and one woman, all aged in their 20s, were approached by four unknown men.  

The suspects verbally abused the victims, before throwing glass bottles towards them.  

One of the suspects then kicked one of the men. He suffered minor injuries as a result.  

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to come forward.  

Anyone with information should contact PC Joey Mezzetti or PC Andrea Colebrook at Cromer Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/66604/21. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak
  2. 2 Vintage tractor enthusiast's prized collection goes under the hammer
  3. 3 Excitement as heritage railway's 1940s weekend returns
  1. 4 End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years
  2. 5 'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck
  3. 6 Drivers face delays due to temporary traffic lights
  4. 7 Open for business - new cancer centre accepts first patient
  5. 8 Delays expected on A149 due to roadworks
  6. 9 'The ultimate challenge' - The man building a boat to beat a world record
  7. 10 Hundreds of noisy neighbour complaints in North Norfolk during pandemic
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

woodlands leisure centre

Sheringham leisure centre announces closure

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
new street cromer front

Former seaside B&B up for sale in north Norfolk for £475k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride join members of Norfolk Lab who use the facilities at The Old Hall

Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
cromer bowls green

Norfolk Live News

Man kicked in the head during assault by gang in Cromer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon