North Norfolk News > News > Crime

Car and front doors opened overnight - but nothing stolen

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:29 AM December 1, 2021
Another teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after wing mirrors were knocked o

A man was arrested in connection with several doors being opened in Cromer overnight - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A man was arrested in connection with opening car doors and front doors of houses in Cromer, although nothing was reported stolen.

The doors were unlocked, overnight on Saturday, November 27, in the Suffield Park area of the town.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Monday and was released later under investigation.

Sgt Toby Gosden said: “We’re aware that these incidents have caused concern amongst the Cromer community and we are working to establish what actually took place here.

“No items were stolen and our initial enquiries suggest that this was an isolated period of activity.

“While nothing was stolen, this situation serves as a poignant reminder to us all to check that our belongings, homes and vehicles are secure at all times.”

North Norfolk News
Cromer News

