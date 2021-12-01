Car and front doors opened overnight - but nothing stolen
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011
A man was arrested in connection with opening car doors and front doors of houses in Cromer, although nothing was reported stolen.
The doors were unlocked, overnight on Saturday, November 27, in the Suffield Park area of the town.
The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Monday and was released later under investigation.
Sgt Toby Gosden said: “We’re aware that these incidents have caused concern amongst the Cromer community and we are working to establish what actually took place here.
“No items were stolen and our initial enquiries suggest that this was an isolated period of activity.
“While nothing was stolen, this situation serves as a poignant reminder to us all to check that our belongings, homes and vehicles are secure at all times.”
