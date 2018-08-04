Are you the owner of this 1970s credit card found washed up at Blakeney?

Published: 12:38 PM August 4, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

A family visiting north Norfolk from the Cayman Islands have spoken out about the dangers of plastics in the ocean after finding a credit card from the early 1970s floating in the mud at Blakeney.

Blakeney, where the card was found. Photo: MARK BULLIMORE - Credit: Archant

Kary Claybourn, 41, stumbled across the Access card during an early afternoon walk from the family's boat to the lifeboat house, on Thursday, August 2.

Mrs Claybourn, a property surveyor, said: 'We had our boat moored at Blakeney and when the tide went out we walked towards the lifeboat house.

'We had some friends with us as well and we were all trudging through the mud.

'It was just sticking out of the water. I thought it was a monopoly card at first.'

And now Mrs Claybourn and her family, who are originally from Surrey, are hoping to trace the card's owner, Derek W Allen.

She said: 'It washed up on the beach so it could have come from anywhere.'

But she added that her three children - 14-year-old Alex, 12-year-old Phoebe, and 7-year-old Esme - would love to track down whoever it belonged to and return it to them.

She said: 'It was actually a friend of mine who said they only released those cards in 1972.

'We were laughing because we remembered the adverts for Access - I think it was Lloyds or Westminster bank.'

Mrs Claybourn, and husband Paul, 43, a finance worker, moved to the British Overseas Territory, in the Caribbean, in 2013.

But they regularly visit north Norfolk to spend time with family, including their eldest son Alex who is a boarder at Gresham's School, in Holt.

She added: 'The north Norfolk coast is probably more beautiful than the Cayman Islands in many ways.

'There's a lot of information about plastics and how damaging to the environment they are about at the moment.

'It just shows you how plastic doesn't break down - this could has been there since 1972.

'It's quite scary in a way to think that its still floating there.'

'It's so dominant on the news at the moment and it was the first thing my children talked about when we found it.

'Plastic pollution is a real issue in the Cayman Islands as well.'

