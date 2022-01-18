News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
News

Man charged with drink driving after crash into wall

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:06 PM January 18, 2022
A man was charged with drink driving after his vehicle crashed into a wall and a tree in Blakeney. 

A north Norfolk man has been charged by police with drink driving after crashing into a wall and a tree. 

Tobias Thornberry, 33, of Hooks Hill Road, Sheringham, escaped serious injury in the incident, which happened at the junction of the A149 Morston Road and Westgate Street in Blakeney on Saturday night (January 15). 

A Norfolk Police spokesman said they were called to area around 8.40pm following a single-vehicle collision.

He said: "The driver was arrested at the scene after failing a roadside breath test and taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged with the offence [drink driving]."

After being charged by Norfolk Police Thornberry was released on bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on February 21. 


Norfolk Police
North Norfolk News

