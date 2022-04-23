News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Emergency services at scene of crash in north Norfolk

Author

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:44 PM April 23, 2022
Part of the A148, between Holt and Sheringham, has been closed following a crash between two cars.

Emergency services were called to a crash in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in North Walsham.

The police and ambulance services were called to the incident on Saturday morning (April 23).

It happened on the A149 Cromer Road at Kingsway and it caused traffic delays, with drivers urged to approach with care.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

