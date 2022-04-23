Emergency services at scene of crash in north Norfolk

Emergency services were called to a crash in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in North Walsham.

The police and ambulance services were called to the incident on Saturday morning (April 23).

It happened on the A149 Cromer Road at Kingsway and it caused traffic delays, with drivers urged to approach with care.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved.

