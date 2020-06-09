Crash involving truck and pedestrian in seaside town

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services are on scene after a truck struck a pedestrian in Sheringham.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Church Street, Sheringham at approximately 7.50am this morning (Tuesday, June 9) following reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian. Ambulance and police are currently on scene. Looks like serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

Sanders Coaches tweeted: “Sheringham buses on diversion due to accident on railway bridge, Buses will divert in the wrong direction to get to Golf Course bus stop Station Approach, Sheringham, so you will see your bus in coming from the wrong direction we will still be serving both bus stops as normal.”