Search

Advanced search

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 09:45 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 09 June 2020

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency services are on scene after a truck struck a pedestrian in Sheringham.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Church Street, Sheringham at approximately 7.50am this morning (Tuesday, June 9) following reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian. Ambulance and police are currently on scene. Looks like serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

Sanders Coaches tweeted: “Sheringham buses on diversion due to accident on railway bridge, Buses will divert in the wrong direction to get to Golf Course bus stop Station Approach, Sheringham, so you will see your bus in coming from the wrong direction we will still be serving both bus stops as normal.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town row escalates as ‘gargoyle’ sticker campaign is launched

Sheringham depury mayor Liz Withington, who has been the target of a sticker campaign calling for her resignation. Picture: ARCHANT

Date set for reopening of Bakers and Larners in Holt

Bakers and Larners of Holt is a flagship store for north Norfolk. Picture: CT BAKER GROUP

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in seaside town

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town row escalates as ‘gargoyle’ sticker campaign is launched

Sheringham depury mayor Liz Withington, who has been the target of a sticker campaign calling for her resignation. Picture: ARCHANT

Date set for reopening of Bakers and Larners in Holt

Bakers and Larners of Holt is a flagship store for north Norfolk. Picture: CT BAKER GROUP

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in seaside town

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in seaside town

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

Council leader criticised for ‘virtual silence’ over lockdown rule breaking

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor during the council's first remote cabinet meeting. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

Plans for all primary pupils to return to school ‘to be dropped’

Parents drop off children at Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey, as some pupils begin to return. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Not what I want for Norfolk’s children’ - council admit SEND weaknesses

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24